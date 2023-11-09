I sign the Appeal “We demand the establishment of a national, European and World Day against anti-Semitism”

Majesty Abdullah II, King of Jordan,

Mr. Joe Biden, President of the United States,

Majesty Charles III, King of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth Realms,

Holy Pope François,

Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel,

Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations,

Mr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Islamic World League,

Majesty Hamad ben Issa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain,

Mrs Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission,

Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic,

Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco and Commander of the Faithful,

Madame Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie,

Ms Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe,

Mr. Mohammed ben Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia,

Mr. Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, President of the Republic of Egypt,

Mr. Mohammed ben Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates,

On October 7, 2023, a crime against humanity was committed in Israel: more than a thousand innocent people, most of them Jews, of all nationalities, were massacred, injured, taken hostage. Never before have so many Jews been hunted since the fall of Nazism.

Since October 7, what should have aroused universal disapproval has also provoked an unprecedented wave of anti-Semitism throughout the world, well before Israel entered the war against Hamas.

Once again, in their history, the Jews feel threatened.

The fight against anti-Semitism calls more than ever for ambitious actions of prevention, education but also the strongest condemnation of all anti-Semitic comments and acts.

Should we remember it? Hatred of Jews is universal and constitutes a very specific form of racism in that it affects a people in itself. It is consubstantial with numerous ideologies such as Nazism, radical Islamism, ancestral deicidal prejudices, the plans to destroy the State of Israel, without forgetting the most abject conspiracies.

Should we also remember this? When we attack Jews, we sooner or later attack free women and men of good will and other minorities.

Although dozens of International Days take place each year, there is no Day Against Anti-Semitism, even though we are faced with one of the oldest forms of racism.

It is high time to right this injustice!

Ladies and gentlemen, we ask you to work towards the establishment of a Day against Anti-Semitism, national in each of your countries, European within the European Union and the Council of Europe, and global in the framework of the United Nations.

We propose that these Days Against Anti-Semitism be held on October 7 each year, in memory of the crime against humanity committed on October 7, 2023 in Israel.

I sign

First signatories / Premiers signataires (par ordre alphabétique) Michel Taube, éditeur Patrick Pilcer, éditorialiste, secrétaire général du Cercle Avenir et Progrès Daniel Keller, Former Chairman Association des Anciens de l’ENA, Former Grand Maître du Grand Orient de France Have signed / Ont signé Tamar Saraga Alexandre Benezra , Avocat , Israel Rodolphe Rodolphe Oppenheimer , Mr , France Lionel Chemla , France Jean-Marie Bonnaire , France Jean Luc Favre , Avocat , France Marie Françoise Redon , France Michel Chast , Médecin , France Katy Baumann , France Lionel Errera , France Valerie Pilcer , Associés Pilcer Et Associés , France Isabelle Baptiste , France Cindy Ellaouf , Madame , France Marianne Azran , Proviseur , France Gilbert Metoudi , Ec , Paris Laurent Mairesse , Président De Palm C&D, Délégué Général De Dpar Et Ancien Élu Conseiller Cosnulaire , France Richard Salinier , France Benoit Charrié , France Francesco Delfini Stanislas Günther , France Olivier De Lespinats , Scmplf , France Frédéric Thiriez , Avocat Au Conseil D'etat , France Pierre Jean Coulon , Dirigeant Comité Economique Et Social Européen , FRANCE Franck Melka , Ceo - Techtoolgeek , France Ingrid Töldte , Adjointe À La Mairie De Marmoutier , France Dominique Gatto Salim Hamat , France Jean-Marie Gardon , France Claude Cellier , C Dev International , France Michael Pilcer Latifa Ibn Ziaten , Association Imad Pour La Jeunesse Et La Paix , France Pascal Robin , Particulier , France Ahmed El Keiy , Aek , France Vitale Brivitte , Osdei , france Marc Portal , France Patrick Guilhembet , France Antoine Emeury , France Bertrand Cluzel , Professeur, Membre Amicale Cese , France Brigitte Israël , France Marianne Lulek , France Jeremy Mattera , France Françoise Pasquis-Dumont , Mouvement Européen 76 , France Tranck Allali , france Denis Masliah , Mr , France Jacques Halimi Jean-Luc Scemama , Président Des Experts Et Conseils Amis D'israel , France Dr.benjamin Cohen , Maroc Eva Mansard , france

