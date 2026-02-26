Looking Back at Emmanuel Macron’s Visit to India: A “Special Global Strategic Partnership” Centered on AI

French President Emmanuel Macron paid his fourth official visit to India from 17 to 19 February 2026, sending a strong signal of continuity and ambition, as New Delhi and France elevated their long-standing strategic partnership to the level of a “Special Global Strategic Partnership.”

The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi marked a new milestone in one of India’s most reliable and enduring relationships with a Western partner.

Tribute in Mumbai, Focus on Innovation

Upon his arrival in India, President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attacks, a gesture underscoring France’s solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

The French president drew media attention by going for a morning jog in Mumbai. More substantively, the two leaders virtually inaugurated the final assembly line of the H125 helicopter, established by Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems in Vemagal, in the state of Karnataka, the first helicopter assembly facility in India’s private sector.

The leaders also officially launched the India-France Year of Innovation, which will feature collaborative events throughout 2026 focusing on artificial intelligence, digital technologies, climate resilience, culture, and startup ecosystems.

An India-France Innovation Forum was held in Mumbai, and a ceremony at the Gateway of India marked the official opening of this year dedicated to innovation.

From a Strategic Partnership to a “Special Global” Partnership

India and France established a strategic partnership in 1998. In 2023, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of that partnership, the two countries unveiled the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, designed to guide cooperation over the next 25 years.

Today, with a relationship spanning defense, space, nuclear energy, Indo-Pacific security, climate action, and emerging technologies, the two leaders agreed to elevate their ties to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

Officials described this evolution as recognition of the depth and consistency of political trust, the expansion of cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, alignment in addressing global challenges, notably the energy transition and geopolitical stability, as well as strong collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

An annual Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue will now be institutionalized to monitor the implementation of the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and to address ongoing strategic developments.

Defense, Technology, and Critical Minerals

Defense remains a pillar of the relationship. India recently finalized the acquisition of 26 naval Rafale aircraft from France, and discussions during this visit further deepened defense-industrial cooperation.

Key outcomes include the reciprocal deployment of officers from the Indian Army and French Land Forces, the establishment of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group, a Joint Declaration of Intent on cooperation in critical minerals, and expanded collaboration in aeronautics and professional training.

The inauguration of the H125 helicopter assembly line highlighted the growing co-production under India’s defense manufacturing strategy.

Science, AI, and Health Collaboration

Innovation and technology dominated the announcements. Key decisions include the launch of the India-France Innovation Network, the establishment of an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology at IIT Mumbai, the launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Global Health at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which will be inaugurated in Delhi, and cooperation between India’s Department of Science and Technology and the CNRS, France’s leading scientific research institution.

A Letter of Intent between India’s Department of Biotechnology and the ANRS on infectious disease research is also planned. Additionally, an India-France Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences will be established at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Officials emphasized that artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, and health innovation will form the backbone of the next phase of cooperation.

Trade and Double Taxation Agreement

Bilateral trade between India and France currently stands at approximately $13 milliards and has doubled over the past decade.

To further facilitate investment and trade flows, both sides signed a protocol amending the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), updating its provisions to reflect contemporary economic realities.

Officials stated that the revised agreement will reduce tax-related barriers for businesses and professionals, encouraging smoother cross-border investment.

Strong Anti-Terrorism Stance

French support in the fight against terrorism was a major theme of the visit. President Emmanuel Macron’s tribute in Mumbai and his public statements reaffirming the commitment to combat terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations” were described by Indian officials as reflecting the “depth of strategic trust” between the two countries.

France has consistently supported India on counter-terrorism issues in multilateral forums.

A Partnership in an Uncertain World

Against a backdrop of geopolitical instability in West Asia, the conflict in Ukraine, and global technological competition, Indian officials described the India-France relationship as a “beacon of stability.”

With the elevation to a Special Global Strategic Partnership, both countries signal that their cooperation will extend beyond bilateral interests to shape global governance in areas such as Indo-Pacific security, climate transition, critical technologies, and multilateral reform.

As 2026 unfolds as the Year of Innovation, New Delhi and Paris appear determined to transform strategic trust into tangible collaboration in defense, technology, and people-centered initiatives, reinforcing a partnership that has steadily grown over nearly three decades.

