Ambition India 2026: France Bets on India, a Market of Opportunity and Innovation

At a time when Franco-Indian economic relations are gaining momentum, Business France organized on April 28, 2026 in Paris Ambition India 2026, an event designed to bring together French and Indian business leaders around the major opportunities offered by the Indian market. Scheduled for April 28, 2026, in Paris, the event will gather CEOs and senior executives from both countries for sector-focused discussions, experience sharing, and business meetings.

The 2026 edition is part of a broader dynamic: France and India are strengthening their economic, technological, and strategic partnership, against the backdrop of the 2026 France-India Year of Innovation. Business France highlights that the event will showcase several key sectors, including healthcare, aeronautics, space, agri-food, consumer goods, as well as the ecological and energy transition.

A rapidly expanding economic relationship

The figures confirm the strengthening ties between the two countries. In 2024, bilateral trade reached €17 billion, up 3% year-on-year, according to France’s Directorate General of the Treasury. French exports to India amounted to €7.7 billion, while imports from India reached €9.3 billion. India became France’s 13th largest customer and 14th largest supplier in 2024.

Key sectors to watch

For this edition, several sectors stand out as particularly promising. Business France points to healthcare, aeronautics, space, agri-food, consumer goods, as well as ecological and energy transition. These segments reflect both the needs of the Indian economy and the strengths of French companies.

India’s market is structured around major public initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, and Mission IndiaAI, which increases the appeal for technology, services, engineering, and innovation-driven companies. The country also holds a leading position in pharmaceuticals, as the world’s largest supplier of generic medicines, accounting for more than 50% of global demand.

Several major French groups have already consolidated their presence in India: Airbus, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Renault, each with investments exceeding €100 million. Services also account for 48.5% of French investment stock in India in 2021, a sign that this presence goes well beyond traditional industry.

French presence in India is also significant in scale. The French Treasury counts nearly 700 French subsidiaries and more than 1,000 establishments, representing around 406,000 jobs and €15.5 billion in revenue. This density explains why India has become a natural expansion ground for both mid-sized French companies and large corporations.

More targeted sectoral successes can also be highlighted: French activities are strongly represented in services, mechanical engineering, electronics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, as well as engineering. This presence is built on a simple principle: to succeed in India, companies must think locally, build strong partnerships, and accept a highly competitive market.

Why Ambition India 2026 matters

Ambition India 2026 was inaugurated by Eenam Gambhir, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in France; Sophie Sidos-Vicat, President of the French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCE); and Benoit Trivulce, Deputy CEO for Strategy and Resources at Business France, in the presence of Estelle David, Director for South Asia at Business France, based in New Delhi. It is not merely a networking event—it is also a political and economic signal that the Franco-Indian relationship has entered a phase of maturity, with cooperation spanning industry, innovation, investment, and technological sovereignty.

For French companies, India offers a rare combination: a vast domestic market, rapidly growing needs in infrastructure and technology, and an upgrading economy that opens opportunities in high-value sectors.

For Indian companies, France represents a gateway to Europe and a trusted partner. Despite language barriers (with ongoing efforts to promote French language education in India), Indian firms are encouraged to invest in France.

This mutual economic openness also aligns with the Indo-Pacific vision strongly promoted by the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron since 2017, which has led to a significant rapprochement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders met in New Delhi during the AI Impact Summit last February and are expected to meet again in June in Nice and later at the G7 in Evian.

Biren Shah and Michel Taube